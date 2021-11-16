Sarah Jane Tribble - Kaiser Health News
The number of pharmacies dispensing 340B discounted drugs soared to more than 31,000 this year. Drugmakers struck back by halting some discounts. Hospitals say they are losing millions of dollars — and cutting back services to patients — as a result.
Along with skepticism about the pandemic's seriousness, some rural Americans aren't interested in getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
President Biden has said he plans to invoke the Defense Production Act to provide more COVID vaccines, but forcing companies to gear up production won’t provide much-needed doses anytime soon.
Rural Hospitals Struggling Financially Because Of COVID-19Vulnerable hospitals, particularly rural ones, are closing their doors faster than ever because of the pandemic. Sarah Jane Tribble explains what that means for rural Americans.
The federal loans were meant to help hospitals survive the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet they're coming due now — at a time when many rural hospitals are still desperate for help.
America's rural hospitals were struggling even before the pandemic. Now, the loss of revenue from months of deferred treatments and surgeries have pulled more to the brink, as federal relief fades.
Nearly 20 rural hospitals closed in 2019, more than any year in the past decade. And more are expected to close. These rural hospitals often see too few patients to pay for their costs.
Anger and fear have turned to pragmatic hope in the year since the people of Fort Scott, Kan., lost their hospital to corporate downsizing. A community health center remains. So far, so good.
State regulators and even one medevac company have raised doubts about prepaid subscriptions and promised benefits offered by air ambulance companies. Gaps in coverage can be a problem.
The loss of the longtime hospital in Fort Scott, Kan., has forced a change in the way ER care is provided, including a greater reliance on air ambulances.