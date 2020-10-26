-
Florida is one of nine states that have taken on unexpected health care bills by passing comprehensive regulations.
-
"Medicare-for-all" makes a good first impression, but support plunges when people are asked if they'd pay higher taxes or put up with treatment delays to…
-
Open enrollment for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act has started, and people might notice their premiums going up. That’s because of two…
-
Democrats are hammering Republicans over their efforts to eliminate insurance protections for pre-existing conditions. Republicans are telling seniors their Medicare coverage may be in danger.
-
A $69 billion merger between CVS and Aetna has been approved by the Department of Justice. This will consolidate the number of prescription drug plans…
-
Health insurance premiums and deductibles for employer-sponsored plans are costing workers more this year, according to a report from Kaiser Family…
-
A new Kaiser Family Foundation poll finds that 75 percent of Americans support protections for people with pre-existing conditions under the Affordable…
-
Americans who buy health insurance through their employer are paying more for their monthly premiums, a new study shows.The 17th annual Employer Health…
-
Health insurance premiums for nearly 600,000 Floridians could increase more than 10 percent next year, according to proposed rates released Monday on…
-
Signing up for health insurance is no fun, especially for those unfamiliar with the industry’s terms and concepts. And according to a new Kaiser Family…