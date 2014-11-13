Insurance Lingo Boggles Consumers

Signing up for health insurance is no fun, especially for those unfamiliar with the industry’s terms and concepts. And according to a new Kaiser Family Foundation survey, few people excel in that area.

While more than half of the people polled were familiar with at least seven of the 10 questions asked about terms such as co-pays and out-of-pocket costs, 28 percent struggled to get more than four correct. The biggest stumbling blocks appeared to involve calculating a consumer’s costs for hospital stays or lab tests.

The Foundation decided to take a light-hearted approach to the insurance knowledge gap, producing a short, animated video that explains the terms to individuals, regardless of the type of insurance coverage they have.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-58VD3z7ZiQ

In Florida, 80 percent of residents have health insurance including: 41 percent through an employer-based plan and 17 percent through Medicare coverage for seniors, U.S. Census Bureau data show. Another 19 percent of state residents remained uninsured.