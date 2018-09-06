© 2020 Health News Florida
Affordable Care Act

Poll: Most Americans In Favor Of Keeping Protections For Pre-Existing Conditions

Health News Florida | By By Danielle Prieur
Published September 6, 2018 at 7:50 AM EDT
medications_flickr_creative_commons.png
Flickr Creative Commons
Pre-existing conditions including diabetes could mean insurance companies can decide to cover patients or not (or to charge them higher rates).

A new Kaiser Family Foundation poll finds that 75 percent of Americans support protections for people with pre-existing conditions under the Affordable Care Act

Karen Clay is President of the Florida Democratic Disability Caucus, lobbying to have Florida excluded from a 20-state lawsuit seeking to put an end to the Affordable Care Act.

“In healthcare we’d be going back in time," Clay said. "And it’s not just pre-existing conditions we’re concerned about. It’s also lifetime caps.”

Governor Rick Scott says he supports protections for people with pre-existing conditions but is concerned about the rising costs of healthcare.

