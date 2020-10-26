-
Incoming House Speaker Chris Sprowls said Thursday that a proposal to ban life insurers, disability insurers and long-term care insurers from tapping...
Workers’ compensation insurance rates could go down again for Florida employers. The National Council on Compensation Insurance this week filed with the…
For the first time in years, health insurance premiums sold on the Affordable Care Act marketplace in Florida are not expected to rise by double…
Florida regulators are approving a 9.5 percent drop in insurance rates charged to the state's business owners to cover their employees.The Office of…
Health insurance rates on the Obamacare marketplace in Florida will increase by an average of 45 percent in 2018.But as in past years, most consumers will…
The Congressional Budget Office estimates that ending what's known as cost-sharing reduction payments to insurers will raise the deficit $194 billion over 10 years.
While Washington ponders the future of the Affordable Care Act, health insurers need to decide right now what to charge people for health insurance in 2018. "It's insane," says one CEO.
A report from Florida’s Office of Insurance Regulation says the rates for personal injury protection insurance are declining because of a recent state law…
Floridians who will be shopping for health insurance on the new online marketplace might not know what companies they can choose from until the exchanges…
In a letter to U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius, Democratic members of Congress from Florida accuse the state of relinquishing…