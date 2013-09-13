© 2020 Health News Florida
Affordable Care Act

No Details About Marketplace Plans Until Oct. 1?

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published September 13, 2013 at 10:18 AM EDT

Floridians who will be shopping for health insurance on the new online marketplace might not know what companies they can choose from until the exchanges officially open on Oct. 1, the Orlando Sentinel reports. The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation says it will sign off on the companies by the time the exchanges go online, but it likely won’t be sooner. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida, for one, has bid to offer policies on the marketplace in all 67 Florida counties.

In other Affordable Care Act news, a federal study says the law saved about 24,000 consumers in Florida $6.9 million last year, South Florida Business Journal reports.

