No Details About Marketplace Plans Until Oct. 1?

Floridians who will be shopping for health insurance on the new online marketplace might not know what companies they can choose from until the exchanges officially open on Oct. 1, the Orlando Sentinel reports. The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation says it will sign off on the companies by the time the exchanges go online, but it likely won’t be sooner. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida, for one, has bid to offer policies on the marketplace in all 67 Florida counties.

In other Affordable Care Act news, a federal study says the law saved about 24,000 consumers in Florida $6.9 million last year, South Florida Business Journal reports.