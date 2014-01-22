© 2020 Health News Florida
HNF Stories

PIP Rates Going Down, OIR Says

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published January 22, 2014 at 11:15 AM EST
Howard_Frankland_crash.jpg
Acather96
/
Wikimedia Commons

A report from Florida’s Office of Insurance Regulation says the rates for personal injury protection insurance are declining because of a recent state law that requires insurers to lower premiums, or provide strong justification for why they’re not charging less.

OIR's preliminary analysis of the rates submitted by insurance companies that write policies for 75 percent of Florida drivers says since 2012, there has been an estimated average statewide savings in personal injury protection (PIP) premiums of 13.2 percent. 

OIR_PIP.png

PIP accounts for about 25 percent of what consumers pay for auto insurance, according to a news release from OIR.

Lawmakers passed the law in 2012, after witnessing double-digit increases in PIP premiums in 2011. 

Click on "enlarge image" to see the chart from OIR that "lists information on the top 20 auto insurers along with each company’s cumulative total rate change for PIP as well as information on overall auto insurance rate changes for each company."

 

Health News Florida Staff
Originally founded in December 2006 as an independent grassroots publication dedicated to coverage of health issues in Florida, Health News Florida was acquired by WUSF Public Media in September 2012. 
