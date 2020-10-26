hospital costs

-
The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration will audit 31 hospitals to determine whether their contracts with Medicaid managed-care plans comply…
-
Patients heading to hospital emergency departments covered by their health insurance company are increasingly getting a rude and costly awakening, the…
-
South Florida's Miami Children's Hospital has revised its pricing documents given to patients to better reflect the costs of medical care, according to…
-
A nurses' union says some hospitals are charging exorbitant rates, in certain cases more than 10 times more than what they need to cover costs, according…
-
Florida rates in the top 10 on spending per-person for prescription drugs and doctor visits, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of federal health…