Markian Hawryluk - Kaiser Health News
-
Local health departments combat disparities by funding immigrant and minority community groups and letting them decide how best to spend the money.
-
Investors are banking on increased demand in death care services as 73 million baby boomers near the end of their lives.
-
Private equity firms are seeing opportunities for profit in hospice care, once the domain of nonprofit organizations. The investment companies are transforming the industry — and might be jeopardizing patient care — in the process.
-
Colorado lawmakers approved a measure that will make it easier for people to fix their power wheelchairs when they wear out or break down, but arcane regulations and manufacturers create high hurdles for nationwide reform.
-
To advance health equity, the state is requiring insurers that offer public option plans to collect demographic data on providers, including race and sexual orientation, raising privacy concerns.
-
Washington is the first state to introduce a public option for health insurance, but it has been difficult to get hospitals on board. Other states with public options in the works are taking notice.
-
As participants at all levels resume their sports, what risks do their hearts carry if they’ve had COVID? Initial data shows the risk may be low but still possibly deadly.
-
As COVID-19 forced many addiction treatment clinics to scale back, Colorado brought its clinics on wheels to remote, underserved towns and used telehealth to connect patients with addiction doctors.
-
A college student's bill for outpatient knee surgery is a whopper — $96K — but the most mysterious part is a $1,167 charge from a health care provider she didn't even know was in the operating room.
-
Doctors say the machine that helps some people with sleep apnea keep their airway open at night won't be enough to help an ill COVID-19 patient breathe and could spread the coronavirus to bystanders.