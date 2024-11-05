Jackie Fortiér - KFF Health News
-
For snakebite victims, antivenom is critical — and costly. It took more than $200,000 worth of antivenom to save one toddler’s life after he was bitten by a rattlesnake.
-
Los Angeles is transforming Dodger Stadium from a mass coronavirus testing site to a mass vaccination site. The city estimates it will be able to inoculate up to 12,000 people per day.
-
Most nursing homes are connected by shared staff to seven others. Instead of limiting workers to one facility to curb COVID-19 spread, advocates urge better pay and more PPE for nursing home staff.