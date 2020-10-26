-
A program pushed by former Gov. Rick Scott to help people compare prices and shop for medical procedures has cost taxpayers millions of dollars but has…
-
Molecular diagnostics are at the frontier of medical science. But along with precise information about health, the tests raise billing questions that can create a minefield for patients.
-
A study this month showed giving extra social services to the neediest patients didn't reduce hospital readmissions. Now health advocates say that might not be the right measurement of success.
-
Texas passed a bipartisan law against surprise medical billing, but advocates warn that a proposed rule could severely weaken it, continuing to allow surprise bills in many situations.
-
"Street medicine" programs, like one in Atlanta, seek out people living in back alleys and under highways. The public health outreach improves patients' health and is cost-effective, hospitals find.
-
Type 1 diabetes can be well managed with insulin if blood sugar is consistently monitored. But insurance rules can make it hard for patients to get the medical supplies their doctors say they need.
-
When patients can't afford to pay their medical bills, many hospitals offer a payment plan — or free or discounted care. But some try to collect by suing patients and garnishing their wages.
-
A broad executive order issued Monday is supposed to help consumers get better estimates of health care costs. But whether it will be a game-changer depends on the details, health care analysts say.
-
Independent brokers help employers choose health benefits for their staff but are paid by the health insurance industry, creating financial incentives to sell more without regard to cost.
-
Rising costs have driven millions who don't get a subsidy for their Affordable Care Act health plan to drop the coverage or turn to cheaper, less comprehensive — and sometimes inadequate — insurance.