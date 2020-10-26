global warming

-
Governor-elect Ron Desantis’s environmental transition team is focusing on water quality and supply. But when climate change didn’t come up in the team...
Environmental advocates from around the country will be gathering at the University of South Florida for the Climate Action 2018 conference. The goal of...
"Don't Drown Homestead!": South Florida Protesters Outraged By Withdrawal From Paris Climate AccordsSouth Floridians are seeing the impacts of climate change firsthand, in sunny-day flooding and record-breaking temperatures as recently as Memorial Day...
Development and sea level rise are two things Miami is known for. And they go hand-in-hand, as developers and local officials plan how to make buildings...
Organizers acknowledge the political origins of the Tallahassee March for Science, but they are also touting the Earth Day Event as a non-partisan...
Scientists from around the globe agree that the Earth’s climate is changing . The impact of that changing climate, how fast those impacts will be felt,...
Even before President-elect Donald Trump named Rex Tillerson, Rick Perry and Scott Pruitt for coveted Cabinet posts, the men topped the environmental...
This has been one of those weeks in South Florida when there’s a lot of water in the streets, even when the sun’s out. It’s a King Tide week. Business…
Floridians with chronic diseases like asthma and COPD may have one more problem to worry about: sea-level rise. The Health And Sea Level Rise: Impacts...
Allen Tilley, retired professor of the University of North Florida, believes government leaders aren’t doing enough long-term planning to prepare for...