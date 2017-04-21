© 2020 Health News Florida
Tallahassee March For Science Stresses Facts

WFSU | By Jim Ash
Published April 21, 2017 at 3:00 PM EDT
The Tallahassee March for Science begins at 11 a.m. Saturday at Anita Favors Thompson Plaza, 124 West Van Buren St.

Organizers acknowledge the political origins of the Tallahassee March for Science, but they are also touting the Earth Day Event as a non-partisan celebration of cold, hard facts.

Guest speaker Dr. Jeff Chanton, a local geochemist and environmentalist, says too many people confuse religious conviction with scientific conclusion.

“Once we have our faith and we need to start operating in this universe, and learning about it, we do it in a systematic way with trial and error and experimentation and that’s what we call science.”

Marchers are scheduled to gather at Anita Favors Thompson Plaza, across the street from Cascades Park, at 11 a.m. on Saturday. A march to the steps of the Old Capitol on Monroe Street begins about an hour after that.

Jim Ash
Jim Ash is a reporter at WFSU-FM.  A Miami native, he is an award-winning journalist with more than 20 years of experience, most of it in print.  He has been a member of the Florida Capital Press Corps since 1992.
