© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida

How To Prepare For Sea Level Rise? Miami Developer Recommends Cutting Carbon Emissions

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Kate Stein
Published May 6, 2017 at 11:54 AM EDT
Alan Ojeda is the developer behind 1450 Brickell, a 35-story building in Miami that's received a gold rating for leadership in energy and environmental design (LEED).
Alan Ojeda is the developer behind 1450 Brickell, a 35-story building in Miami that's received a gold rating for leadership in energy and environmental design (LEED).

 

Development and sea level rise are two things Miami is known for. And they go hand-in-hand, as developers and local officials plan how to make buildings resilient against water that could rise three to six feet by 2100.

 

Alan Ojeda is CEO of the Rilea Group, which recently developed a 35-story building in Brickell that earned a gold LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification from the United States Green Building Council. On Friday, Ojeda was a panelist at a resiliency conference organized by the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, where he explained that to prepare for sea level rise, buildings can be designed so they’re higher off the ground. But he emphasized that developers should focus their attention on cutting emissions.

 

"The main thing is using less electricity," Ojeda said. "Sea level rise happens because of the CO2 in the atmosphere... and we need to cut [CO2] emissions. That’s the only thing that will stop the sea level rise."

 

Ojeda says one design element that helped his building, 1450 Brickell, earn its gold status is glass that keeps out heat and light, reducing air conditioning use. He also says he'd like South Floridians to push their elected officials to follow through on the Paris Climate Accords to cut carbon emissions.

 

But experts say South Florida is guaranteed to experience sea level rise regardless of emissions cuts.

 

Daniel Kreeger is executive director of the Association of Climate Change Officers, a national non-profit that teaches elected officials, business leaders and other professionals about climate change.

 

“The oceans are warming, which causes an expansion; ice that is on land is falling into the ocean. That combination of things will not be stopped by energy efficient buildings,” Kreeger said. “If the planet went carbon-neutral today, we’d have a certain amount of sea-level rise baked into the system, period."

 

However, Kreeger says, cutting carbon emissions is still important because it can limit the total amount of sea level rise.

 

“I thought it was great that a developer was at an event of this subject matter, talking about this,” he said. “But we’ve got to get how we articulate what’s going on and what we need to do, correct.

 

“You can have a really energy efficient building, and if it’s underwater, it doesn’t matter.”

 

This post has been updated to include quotes from Daniel Kreeger and additional context: that South Florida will experience sea level rise regardless of emissions cuts.

Copyright 2020 WLRN 91.3 FM. To see more, visit WLRN 91.3 FM.

Tags

Health News Floridaglobal warmingsea level riseFlorida
Kate Stein
Kate Stein can't quite explain what attracts her to South Florida. It's more than just the warm weather (although this Wisconsin native and Northwestern University graduate definitely appreciates the South Florida sunshine). It has a lot to do with being able to travel from the Everglades to Little Havana to Brickell without turning off 8th Street. It's also related to Stein's fantastic coworkers, whom she first got to know during a winter 2016 internship.Officially, Stein is WLRN's environment, data and transportation journalist. Privately, she uses her job as an excuse to rove around South Florida searching for stories à la Carl Hiaasen and Edna Buchanan. Regardless, Stein speaks Spanish and is always thrilled to run, explore and read. 
See stories by Kate Stein
Related Content