Climate Action Conference Invites Supporters And Skeptics

Environmental advocates from around the country will be gathering at the University of South Florida for the Climate Action 2018 conference.

The goal of the event is to inform both lawmakers and the general public about the consequences that climate change has on the nation and how people may be able to stop it.

Don Addu, South Eastern Regional Coordinator for the Citizens' Climate Lobby, said everyone is welcome at the conference, no matter what their opinion is about climate change.

“The goal is to meet with folks who agree with us and who don’t agree with us and help everyone move forward on this issue. Because climate change really impacts everybody regardless of where you sit on the political spectrum,” said Addu.

Addu urges politicians and regular people alike to become more aware of the potential impacts of climate change.

“Ultimately when it comes to climate change, we know that it’s real, it’s serious, it’s us and there are solutions,” Addu said.

The “Climate Action 2018” conference will take place Saturday at the Patel College of Global Sustainability at USF’s Tampa campus. The event will begin at 8:15 am. Additional information can be found on the event’s website.

Copyright 2018 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7