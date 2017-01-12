Separating Climate Fact from Fiction in 'Misinformation Age'

Scientists from around the globe agree that the Earth’s climate is changing. The impact of that changing climate, how fast those impacts will be felt, and what residents in a coastal state like Florida can expect are more difficult to describe.

The questions swirling around the climate change discussion are influenced by everything from misinformation, to personal anxiety, to basic economics. Separating what we do know, and what we don't know, about climate change is one way to focus the conversation around facts, rather than fears.

Thursday at 1 p.m. on Gulf Coast Live, Dr. David Helfand joins the program to discuss his efforts toward scientific literacy on the subject of climate change. He'll also discuss his decades of work as an astronomy and physics researcher at Columbia University, his founding of the secular Quest University, and his new book promising a "A Survival Guide to the Misinformation Age."

Also joining the program is Dr. Michael Savarese, an FGCU professor of marine science and a program leader for Environmental Studies, talking about adding his name to a letter to president-elect Donald Trump urging his administration to take climate change seriously. Dr. Saverse will discuss measures underway in Southwest Florida to raise awareness about climate change.

