Collier County will not be participating in the latest effort by the Florida Department of Agriculture to expand COVID-19 testing for farm workers.
State and local agencies are launching an effort to increase COVID-19 testing of farmworkers during the fall harvest season, according to the Florida…
Democratic Senators Calling For Apology After Gov. DeSantis Linked Farmworkers To Coronavirus SpreadA group of Democratic state senators are among those calling for an apology from Governor Ron DeSantis, after he said farmworkers’ lifestyle is...
Farm workers are pushing back after Gov. Ron DeSantis said clusters of “overwhelmingly Hispanic” day laborers and agriculture workers are the source for…
On May 30, David Cruz died of COVID-19, before he could finish remodeling his Yakima home. Cruz, 60, had only replaced about a quarter of the old darkened…
Every morning at Dover Elementary, near the strawberry fields of Plant City, upbeat music used to blare from speakers outside the front gate. I first...
A new report shows that people who work outdoors in all 67 Florida counties frequently work in dangerously hot conditions as climate change leads to...
State lawmakers want to cut fees for the manufacturers of harmful pesticides. That could make it cheaper for chemical companies to sell their products...
Federal regulators are looking into whether Florida failed to properly investigate if farmworkers sickened in a crop-dusting accident were told not to…