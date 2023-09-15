Amy Maxmen - KFF Health News
The emergency response mechanisms that supported earlier vaccine campaigns are gone. As one expert wonders: How do we get boosters to people beyond Democrats, college graduates, and those with high incomes?
Some African countries have long witnessed mysterious outbreaks of paralysis. Affected regions are poor and conflict-ridden, where people's main food is a bitter, poisonous variety of cassava.
Mustafa Alnour Alhassan is 26. He's dying of mycetoma, a flesh-eating fungal infection. It can be treated — but in poor countries treatment is not readily available.
He's a doctor, an imam and a millennial. His ideas about fighting Ebola in Sierra Leone are part of the reason that, this week, the three countries at the center of the epidemic reported no new cases.
Dr. Nahid Bhadelia volunteered to help fight Ebola in the African nation. When she learned that many of the nurses there didn't always receive a salary, she sprang into action via crowdfunding.