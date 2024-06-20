Castor pushes for federal heat protections for workers in wake of Florida law

U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor is calling on federal officials to approve workplace protections for heat-related issues.

In a letter sent to a number of agencies last week, the Tampa Democrat singled out a law signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in April that prevents community officials from setting heat exposure limits for outdoor employees and contractors.

The law comes as Florida continues facing record-breaking summer heat.



"Florida's economy runs on the folks who work outside, whether it's in agriculture or tourism or construction," Castor said. "And now we're suffering from hotter days [and] extreme heat."

Heat continues to be the leading cause of weather-related fatalities across the United States.

In April, Occupational Safety and Health Administration officials drafted an initial framework that unanimously recommended moving forward with talks over federal rules to protect workers.

Castor reiterated that such protections could help those most impacted by heat.

"Hopefully, that sends a message first to the [Florida] GOP legislature and Gov. DeSantis that we need to value our workers and take care of them make sure they remain productive," Castor said. "But also to the federal federal agencies that we need a standard production."

Earlier this week, Department of Labor officials met with state and federal lawmakers in Pembroke Pines to discuss the proposed federal policy.

Until that moves forward, officials are focused on general support for the health and safety of workers.



Copyright 2024 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7