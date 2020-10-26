-
Investigators found the cremated remains of nine individuals in the office of a former professional guardian accused of filing "do not resuscitate" orders…
Gov. Rick Scott on Thursday signed a bill aimed at better protecting elderly Floridians from unscrupulous guardians.The measure (SB 232), filed by Sen.…
The Florida House on Wednesday gave final approval to a proposal that would lead to increased oversight of professional guardians who manage the affairs…
A bill aimed at better protecting elderly Floridians from unscrupulous guardians is speeding toward passage in the state Legislature.The House on Tuesday…
With supporters saying the measure would help protect seniors, the Florida Senate on Wednesday unanimously approved a bill (SB 232) that would lead to…
State lawmakers are taking steps to protect seniors from guardian abuse. Sen. Nancy Detert (R-Venice) says it’s too easy for private guardians to take a...
A Southwest Florida lawmaker is renewing a push to better protect elderly Floridians from unscrupulous guardians who take control of seniors' assets.The…
One of three elder guardianship bills considered during the legislative session passed, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports.Gov. Rick Scott will consider…
Sen. Nancy Detert, R-Venice, has filed a bill to reform the system aimed at regulating court-appointed guardians of the elderly, according to the Sarasota…
The Florida Legislature will have a chance to make it harder for elder guardians to disregard interests of the wards they’re supposed to protect, the…