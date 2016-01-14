© 2020 Health News Florida
HNF Stories

Elder Guardianship Bill Heads To Senate Floor

WFSU | By Nick Evans
Published January 14, 2016 at 5:05 PM EST
SHUFFLEBOARD_IS_POPULAR_AT_THE_CENTURY_VILLAGE_RETIREMENT_COMMUNITY_-_NARA_-_548566.jpg
Credit Flip Schulke, U.S. National Archives And Records Administration

State lawmakers are taking steps to protect seniors from guardian abuse.  Sen. Nancy Detert (R-Venice) says it’s too easy for private guardians to take advantage of their wards.

“Once they run through your liquid assets the guardian can then sell your home and continue to pay themselves and if you don’t like it we have no recourse,” Detert says.  “We don’t have an 800 number.  We don’t have anything.”

“And if you don’t like it, you have to hire your own lawyer, and the guardian uses your mother’s money to pay themselves for their lawyer,”

The state already regulates publicly appointed guardians, but there’s no oversight for private operators.   Detert says the governor and elder affairs secretary support her efforts change that.  The bill is headed for the Senate floor and a similar version has two stops left in the House.

Nick Evans
Nick Evans came to Tallahassee to pursue a masters in communications at Florida State University.  He graduated in 2014, but not before picking up an internship at WFSU.  While he worked on his degree Nick moved from intern, to part-timer, to full-time reporter.  Before moving to Tallahassee, Nick lived in and around the San Francisco Bay Area for 15 years.  He listens to far too many podcasts and is a die-hard 49ers football fan.  When Nick’s not at work he likes to cook, play music and read.
