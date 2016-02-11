© 2020 Health News Florida
HNF Stories

Senate Backs Bill To Regulate Guardians

Health News Florida | By News Service of Florida
Published February 11, 2016 at 8:32 AM EST
With supporters saying the measure would help protect seniors, the Florida Senate on Wednesday unanimously approved a bill (SB 232) that would lead to regulation of professional guardians.

Sponsor Nancy Detert, R-Venice, said such guardians can take over seniors' medical and financial decisions but have been unregulated. She said that can lead to professional guardians taking advantage of seniors.

"This is a nationwide problem,'' Detert said.

The House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday also unanimously approved the House version of the bill (HB 403), sponsored by Rep. Larry Ahern, R-Seminole. The bill is now ready to go to the House floor.

