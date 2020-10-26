-
New data from the CDC show more than 19,000 Americans died from drug overdoses during the first three months of 2020 with the country on pace to set a grim new record.
-
A free at-home medication disposal program is looking to address opioid overdoses, which have spiked across the country since the coronavirus pandemic…
-
As COVID-19 forced many addiction treatment clinics to scale back, Colorado brought its clinics on wheels to remote, underserved towns and used telehealth to connect patients with addiction doctors.
-
Clay County has a higher rate of opioid overdoses than the state average, according to county health department officials. Young people in the county...
-
Two fourth-year students at the University of Miami’s Miller School of Medicine, and their faculty mentor, completed a recently-published study that suggests hospitals across Florida would save millions of dollars with the help of syringe exchange programs.
-
We look at addiction and substance abuse during the coronavirus pandemic and the resources available to those who are suffering.
-
The coronavirus pandemic is making it more difficult to address the opioid epidemic, which the U.S. has been struggling with for years.
-
In South Florida we tend to think of the golden age of cocaine (if it can be called that) as the 1980s – iconic Colombian drug lords like Pablo Escobar...
-
Florida's Office of Drug Control will be re-established in the governor's office and a state task force on drug abuse will be set up to provide a unified…
-
Authorities say a Florida man was arrested after complaining to deputies that he might have been sold the wrong drug.The Putnam County Sheriff's Office…