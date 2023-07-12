A synthetic cathinone is the newest narcotic hitting the streets in Northeast Florida

The Drug Enforcement Administration is issuing a warning about the latest drug that has made its way to Northeast Florida streets.

The drug, N, N-Dimethylpentylone Hydrochloride,is categorized as a cathinone. Cathinone is a natural stimulant that comes from a plant, but this cathinone is synthetic, meaning it’s a concoction of dangerous chemicals.

It’s a narcotic that people are buying in chunks and then cutting into powders to snort, inject or smoke.

A shipment of the drug recently arrived in the United States from China and was listed as "beauty products," according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Read the rest of this story from WJCT partner WJXT-TV (News4Jax).



