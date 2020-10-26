doctor shortage

-
The state’s effort to train more nurses has fallen short, leaving questions about whether Florida will be able to care for an increasing number of…
-
Michael Smith graduated from a Caribbean medical school in 2014 with a degree and a mountain of debt.He wants to start paying it off, but first he needs a…
-
Planning to have a baby in the Miami metro area? You’d better do it fast. A study released Thursday says that of the 50 largest U.S. cities, Miami is...
-
Orange Park Medical Center held its first doctor graduation ceremony Thursday evening.
-
A new report shows that Florida hospitals have increased their number of residency slots 19 percent since 2013.The state faces a severe shortage of about…
-
Florida is facing some serious doctor shortages in the next decade because of growth and an aging population. A statewide hospital network hopes more…
-
In a makeshift operating room inside a hospital north of Tampa, Payton Santana is learning to fix a broken leg.The 18-year-old and 49 other young women…
-
Officials at Orlando’s VA Medical Center at Lake Nona are struggling with a shortage of nurses and doctors.The hospital has more than 1,300 vacancies to…
-
Armed with a study showing projected shortages of doctors in Florida, teaching and safety-net hospitals said Friday they are asking lawmakers to spend…
-
The number of doctors practicing psychiatry and general surgery is expected to reach critically low levels in the next 10 years, according to a new study…