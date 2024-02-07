House subcommittee advances Florida health legislation, with some changes

A bill to increase the health care workforce and patient access was approved Tuesday by a Florida House subcommittee, but not before adjusting the amount of money going to several programs.

After approval of an amendment, the House Health Care Appropriations subcommittee increased boosted proposed funds for medical residencies, loan repayments, telehealth minority maternity care, nursing education and other programs.

The panel unanimously advanced the measure (HB 1549), and it next goes to the Health and Human Services Committee before a floor vote.

The full Senate in January passed two companion bills, both part of a Live Healthy package that has been a priority of Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and backed by House Speak Paul Renner.

The goal of the package is to grow the state’s health care workforce by increasing the number of residency slots, smoothing the path for doctors from other counties to work in Florida, helping increase patient access to medical care and encouraging technological innovation.

More changes are expected before a final proposal can be approved by both chambers. The package remains “a work in progress,” according to House Majority Leader Michael Grant, R-Port Charlotte.