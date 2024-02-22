Florida House slated for final vote on wide-ranging health care proposal

The Florida House is expected to vote Thursday afternoon on a $717 million comprehensive health care package that includes proposals to address the state’s growing doctor shortage.

The House agreed to vote on the Senate version of the bill (CS/SB 7016), which was approved in that chamber last month. The companion House version (HB 1549) received final committee approval Wednesday.

The House is also expected to vote on a partner measure (SB 7018) that would provide funding for health care innovation projects.

Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, who has made health care a priority during this session, has dubbed the proposals as the “Live Healthy Act.”

The bill would make it easier for foreign doctors and out-of-state health care workers to relocate to Florida, increase residency slots and create loan programs and other incentives to attract providers to underserved rural areas. The measure would also seek to reduce demand at emergency rooms by strengthening hospitals' partnerships with urgent care centers.