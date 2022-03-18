A Fort Myers nonprofit will take over foster care in Hillsborough County this summer

The state is planning to award a foster care contract in Hillsborough County to a Fort Myers-based nonprofit.

The Children's Network of Southwest Florida will expand its services to Hillsborough and replace Eckerd Connects after its contract ends at the end of June.

The move is another example of the state choosing an agency from outside the Tampa Bay area to run foster care in the region.

Eckerd had been the lead foster care agency in Pinellas and Pasco counties as well until the end of last year. The Department of Children and Families chose not to renew its contract with Eckerd and the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office launched a criminal investigation into the agency for housing kids in poor conditions.

The state tapped Jacksonville-based agency Family Support Services of North Florida to take control of child welfare in Pasco and Pinellas this year.

Eckerd has struggled in Hillsborough as well. Recently, there's been a shortage of case managers.

Children's Network of Southwest Florida CEO Nadereh Salim said one of her top priorities is to retain qualified Eckerd staff and find more workers.

"Because we cannot afford to have our front-line staff leave," Salim said. "They're the backbone of what we do every day in terms of ensuring that our children are safe."

Karen Bonsignori, with the Tallahassee nonprofit American Children's Campaign, said Children's Network has a strong track record. She said it has a "history of stable leadership" and its performance metrics are more consistent than others" when it comes to getting kids out of their foster care system.

But she said her group is concerned the state went with another outsider.

"Local communities know best what will serve their community," Bonsignori said.

Salim says her agency already has ties to the region as a subsidiary of Camelot Community Care in Clearwater, which says it plans to build more local connections during the transition.

