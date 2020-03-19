© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

DCF Halts In-Person Applications For Benefits

Health News Florida | By News Service of Florida
Published March 19, 2020 at 8:42 AM EDT
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
iStock
The state will direct people to either use an online portal or apply by phone. DCF will also allow people to drop off documents at a “secure drop box.”";s:

Low-income Floridians seeking benefits such as food stamps, temporary assistance or Medicaid coverage will no longer be able to apply for them in person because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Department of Children and Families Secretary Chad Poppell said Wednesday the state was temporarily shutting down offices where people could apply or reapply in person for safety-net benefits.

The state will direct people to either use an online portal or apply by phone. DCF will also allow people to drop off documents at a “secure drop box.”

Poppell did not say how long the offices would be closed.

The move came as business closings and disruptions caused by the outbreak appear likely to trigger the loss of thousands of jobs in the state.

But Poppell said the offices had only served a small percentage of residents seeking help.

“With more than 90 percent of our customers filing for benefits online or by phone, closing our storefronts to protect our employees and the public is the right thing to do,” Poppell said in a statement.

DCF serves as the gatekeeper that helps with initial eligibility determinations for the programs. Poppell said the department will handle initial eligibility interviews over the phone.

Tags

Health News FloridaCoronavirusDepartment of Children and FamiliesCOVID-19
News Service of Florida
See stories by News Service of Florida
Related Content