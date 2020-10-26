-
A Democratic senator wants to require high-school students to be trained in cardiopulmonary resuscitation. Sen. Kevin Rader, D-Delray Beach, filed a bill…
-
Orange Park Medical Center is kicking off monthly classes teaching the public how to stop heavy bleeding using tourniquets or even T-shirts.
-
The more than 43 million passengers traveling through Orlando International Airport each year will now have access to free CPR training. The American…
-
May The Best Lifeguard Win: Regional Competition Tests Lifesaving Skills Of South Florida's RescuersUsually lifeguards on the beach are there to watch over swimmers. But earlier this week, 220 professional lifeguards took over Delray Beach to compete...
-
Leon County held its annual Press the Chest CPR training event Saturday (6/17) at Tallahassee's Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. Several cardiac event...
-
Good CPR requires 100 to 120 chest compressions per minute. If you go too fast or too slow it's not as effective. Researchers say using a metronome helps medical providers maintain the right pace.
-
The Florida Department of Health is offering hands-only CPR training at locations across the state for free today. Hands only CPR is the same as regular…
-
When most people think of CPR, they think of mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, which brings with it the 'ick' factor that might make a teen hesitate to…
-
Researchers in France and the U.S. say watching a resuscitation attempt doesn't have lingering bad effects on relatives — it can actually be beneficial for them. But a researcher says there will be pushback on the practice from U.S. medical personnel because of their fear of being sued.