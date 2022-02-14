CPR certification: How others are 'Stayin' Alive' with help from the Bee Gees

February is American Heart Month, a time for folks to focus on their cardiovascular health. For those involved in health care, that often means listening to "Stayin' Alive" by the Bee Gees as part of their biyearly CPR recertification.

"Stayin' Alive" became the most well-known song for CPR because it grooves to 100 beats per minute — the same number of compressions necessary for successful CPR.

The song’s popularity for CPR is considered one of the biggest wins in heart health awareness, as it has helped millions of members of the public learn how to save a life.

With the goal of saving lives in mind, this episode of WJCT's What’s Health Got to Do with It? is devoted to heart health and helping listeners understand the latest developments in cardiology.

The guests are:

Dr. Clay Cauthen, transplant cardiologist at Ascension Seton’s Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology team; professor and researcher for the University of Texas at Austin’s Dell Medical School.

Kimberly Powers, cardiac nurse practitioner with the Ascension Seton transplant and heart failure clinic.

Peter Pollak, interventional cardiologist at Mayo Clinic Jacksonville.



In another segment, we discuss #WalkWithWylie.

Mark Wylie is a disability rights advocate who was a contestant on Season 3 of NBC’s reality weight-loss show The Biggest Loser. Just four years later, a catastrophic heart issue, an aortic dissection, required emergency intervention to save his life.

Since his recovery in 2010, Mark had been searching for ways to give his life more meaning and for ways to share that search with others. This, and the COVID pandemic isolation, is how #WalkWithWylie was born. As part of it, Mark connects with others by sharing inspirational messages of hope from his morning walks on the beach on social media.

