Coaches in Florida may soon be required to take and maintain CPR training

According to the American Heart Association, each year more than 356,000 cardiac arrests occur outside a hospital in the United States — with 7,000 of them suffered by minors.

Because of this, state Sen. Jay Collins, R-Tampa, proposed legislation (SB 830) Thursday to bring more lifesaving policies to Florida's schools.

Phil Sears / AP Sen. Jay Collins, R-Tampa, is promoting a bill that would require all athletic coaches in K-12 schools to know how to use a defibrillator and be CPR-certified.

The bill calls for all coaches in Florida to be CPR-certified. The bill also specifies that coaches need to know how to use an automated external defibrillator (AED).

“This bill takes a remarkable step forward in making sure that when we’re not there with our kids, we can rest assure that the training does happen," Collins explained to the Senate Fiscal Policy Committee.

“We have to make sure we have the time, tools and training."

Several American sports leagues, including the National Football League, are joining the effort to promote first-aid training after Damar Hamlin, a Buffalo Bills player, needed CPR and a defibrillator to save his life during a nationally televised game in January 2023.

Tiffany McCaskill Henderson, who works with the American Heart Association, said that the incident gained national attention. She said it’s time for Florida to get on board.

“The good news is he [Hamlin] survived because there were trained staff there," she said. That’s basically what we’re looking for in Florida schools. Just to ensure that staff is trained and have the resources they need, should that event arise.”

If the bill passes, schools will have to keep at least one AED on school grounds and available during every sporting event. While the state can only regulate public schools, charter and private schools will be encouraged to do the same.

Collins said the Legislature is working on a plan to ensure each school in the state gets funding to purchase an AED.

