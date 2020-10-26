-
Bayfront Health St. Petersburg is getting a new owner.The city’s oldest and largest hospital is being sold by Community Health Systems to the non-profit…
The former Naples-based hospital chain Health Management Associates will pay more than $260 million to resolve criminal and civil allegations of…
It's been a difficult week for Bayfront Health System's parent company. Shares of Community Health Systems fell 50 percent last week, and the company…
As Bayfront Health St. Petersburg transformed from a non-profit hospital losing money to a slimmed down for-profit venture with corporate headquarters in…
Marion County Hospital District trustees say Community Health Systems, a health care company currently leasing Munroe Regional Medical Center, has failed…
Community Health Systems, which operates 24 hospitals in Florida, said a cyber attack took information on more than 4 million patients from its computer…
Showing once again that hospitals' charges bear no relation to what a stay actually costs for most patients, Medicare officials on Monday released data…
The independently owned Bert Fish Medical Center is back on the market after a second try at acquisition fell through, the Orlando Sentinel…
Public trading of shares for the Naples-based Health Management Associates chain ended Monday, as its multibillion-dollar sale neared completion. HMA’s 23…
Troubling allegations continue to emerge that the Naples-based Health Management Associates illegally pressured doctors and hospital staffs to admit and…