AdventHealth agrees to purchase ShorePoint hospitals in Charlotte County

AdventHealth has signed a definitive agreement with affiliates of Community Health Systems to purchase a pair of Charlotte County hospitals, one that remains closed to inpatient care due to hurricane damage.

The deal to acquire 254-bed ShorePoint Health Port Charlotte and 208-bed ShorePoint Health Punta Gorda was valued at $265 million.

The transaction includes ShorePoint physician clinics, outpatient services and the ShorePoint Health Emergency Department in Cape Coral.

“We are excited about the opportunity to bring whole-person care to these communities and look forward to partnering with the dedicated team members and physicians to meet the growing health care needs of Southwest Florida,” AdventHealth president/CEO Terry Shaw said in a news release announcing the sale.

ShorePoint Health Punta Gorda has been indefinitely closed for inpatient care due to the storm surge and flooding from Hurricane Helene in September and further damage from Hurricane Milton in October. Repairs are underway.

“Becoming part of AdventHealth creates exciting possibilities for the future,” Andy Romine, CEO for ShorePoint Health, said in the news release.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025 and is subject to regulatory approvals.

Altamonte Springs-based AdventHealth and affiliates of Tennessee-based Community Health Systems plan to collaborate on a seamless transition for employees, providers and patients, according to the news release.

Over the past decade, faith-based, nonprofit AdventHealth has been expanding its footprint west to Hillsborough, Polk, Pasco and Pinellas counties. This month, the system opened a $23 million, 13,379-square-foot emergency department in Hillsborough's Northdale area.