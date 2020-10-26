-
A pioneer in cancer research will become the next president of Moffitt Cancer Center.
-
The new chief executive officer at Capital Regional Medical Center is no stranger to Tallahassee. Alan Keesee was second-in-command at the local...
-
Tampa General Hospital has hired the CEO of Jupiter Medical Center to become its next president and CEO, officials announced on Monday.
-
The CEO of Adventist Health System today announced his retirement.Donald Jernigan has been president and CEO of Adventist since 2006. Jernigan’s…
-
Sarasota Memorial Health Care System’s president and CEO Gwen MacKenzie is leaving at the end of May for a leadership position with the nation’s largest…
-
Hospice of Palm Beach County raised its CEO’s pay 30 percent to $710,537 the same year a mother of three said the organization fired her because she could…