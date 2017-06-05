Tampa General Hires New CEO

Tampa General Hospital has hired the CEO of Jupiter Medical Center to become its next president and CEO, officials announced on Monday.

John Couris will start Sept. 1. The details of his contract were not released.

Tampa General is the only Level 1 Trauma Center on the west coast of Florida and is the region’s largest safety-net hospital. It is also the teaching hospital for the University of South Florida’s medical school.

“John Couris brings the talent and energy that a great institution like TGH so richly deserves,” said John Brabson, chair of the TGH governing board. “He’s a dynamic leader with a passion for quality, innovation and excellence.”

In Jupiter, Couris oversaw a 327-bed, not-for-profit hospital for nearly seven years. There, he built relationships with Mount Sinai Hospital in New York and Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami.

Couris began working in hospitals in 1990 at Massachusets General Hospital in Boston before leaving in 2000 to become vice president of Morton Plant Health Care in Clearwater.

In September 2006, he became the CEO of Morton Plant Mease North Bay Hospital.

Tampa General began a national search for a new CEO in January, after Jim Burkhart resigned abruptly in November. Steve Short was named acting president and CEO and will remain in that role until September.

