Adventist Health CEO Announces Retirement

The CEO of Adventist Health System today announced his retirement.

Donald Jernigan has been president and CEO of Adventist since 2006. Jernigan’s replacement will be chosen at a board meeting in December.

“It has been a privilege to serve this organization in so many leadership roles, including president/CEO,” Jernigan said in a statement. “My wife, Sharon, and I consider Adventist Health System to be our family, and I look forward to continuing to contribute through the development of future leaders. I am confident in the health of our organization, the course set forth through our strategic initiatives and the qualified senior leadership that will make for a seamless transition as we continue to extend the healing ministry of Christ in the communities we are trusted to serve.”

Jernigan made more than $1.7 million in salary and compensation in 2013, the most recent year available. Adventist Health System owns 46 hospitals in 10 states, including Florida Hospital, which has eight campuses in Central Florida.

WMFE is a partner with Health News Florida, which receives support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.