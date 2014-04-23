Sarasota Memorial Health CEO Leaving

Sarasota Memorial Health Care System’s president and CEO Gwen MacKenzie is leaving at the end of May for a leadership position with the nation’s largest Catholic and nonprofit health system, according to a news release.

After spending nearly 10 years with Sarasota Memorial as president and CEO, MacKenzie will return to her home state of Michigan to work for Ascension Health. While her title was not specified in the release, it said she will have administrative and operations responsibility for Ascension's five health systems in Michigan.

Sarasota Memorial’s Chief Operating Officer David Verinder will serve as interim CEO starting June 1. The board plans to conduct a nationwide search for a replacement,