Florida is not doing enough to prevent cancer, according to a new report by the American Cancer Society’s political-action committee.The state received a…
Roughly one in eight women will develop breast cancer in her lifetime, which is why screening for the disease is so important.But some women can't afford…
When actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus announced in she had been diagnosed with breast cancer last week, she did so alongside a sobering statistic: one in...
Most screening tests for colon cancer are covered by insurance. But if the results are positive, patients may require a diagnostic colonoscopy that may not be fully paid for by insurance.
We’ve made great progress treating people who are infected with HIV, but if they get cancer they’re less likely to get the care they need, a recent study…
Ten years ago, there wasn't much doctors could do to keep people with age-related macular degeneration from going blind. A colon cancer drug changed all that. But not everyone's vision has been saved.
A pop music star helped motivate students at a Jacksonville elementary school Monday. Black Eyed Peas rapper, Jaime “Taboo” Gomez, taught the kids at...
Cancer patients shopping on federal and state insurance marketplaces often find it difficult to determine whether their drugs are covered and how much…
Human papillomavirus, or HPV, is one of the most common sexually transmitted infections. It can also cause cancer. There's currently vaccine available to…
When Gov. Rick Scott announced plans to spend tax dollars to boost Florida’s cancer centers, those associated with the Mayo Clinic - Jacksonville welcomed…