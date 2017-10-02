© 2020 Health News Florida
Health News Florida

Battling Breast Cancer and Knowing Your Risks during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

WGCU | By Matthew F Smith
Julie GlennRachel Iacovone
Published October 2, 2017 at 10:52 AM EDT

When actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus announced in she had been diagnosed with breast cancer last week, she did so alongside a sobering statistic: one in eight women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer. The most recent data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention shows more than 236,000 women—and more than 2,000 men—are diagnosed with that form of cancer each year. In Florida, that's roughly 14,000 new breast cancer cases annually.

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Tammy Lennox, the American Cancer Society of Florida's health systems manager for Southwest Florida, joins Gulf Coast Live to talk about awareness, events, and other breast cancer-related outreach happening in Southwest Florida this month.

Also joining the program is Russell Silverman, the executive director with the Florida Breast Cancer Foundation, to discuss what factors can be controlled when it comes to breast cancer, like overall health and regular screenings, and what can't, like genetics. He'll also discuss the support for women before, during, and after treatment and remission, what screening methods are available, and what women can do if they have a family history of breast cancer.

