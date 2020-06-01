While Asking For More, States Are Slow To Spend Coronavirus Aid

Most states are taking their time spending the coronavirus relief aid Congress sent them earlier this spring, even as they push for more federal help.

The Associated Press surveyed governors and state lawmakers about how they plan to use the aid and found that at least a dozen states have started distributing the money - but far more have not.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said how states deal with the aid will help determine how much more federal money they might receive in the future.

Governors say they want more leeway in how that money can be spent.

“If I knew today that another billion dollars was coming to Rhode Island to help solve our budget deficit, I’d spend the $1.25 billion now,” Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo said about the state's portion of money. “Lots of other governors are spending. They’re taking a gamble, and I’m just not ready to do that yet.”