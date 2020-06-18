Tampa Bay Area Coronavirus Cases Reach New High, With Over 550 In One Day

The Tampa Bay area continues to see unsurpassed numbers of new coronavirus cases, with 551 more people testing positive since Tuesday.

It’s the first time the regional daily increase in the number of people testing positive has topped 500.

Two area counties saw their highest daily increases to date. Hillsborough added 244 more cases, and Polk had 68 more. Pasco County tied its highest daily increase with 23 new cases.

Pinellas County recorded its second-highest daily increase in positive tests, with 161 -- one less than the high posted Saturday.

Overall, the Florida Department of Health reported 82,719 total cases statewide Wednesday, an increase of 2,610 in 24 hours. That's 173 fewer positive tests than the record high posted Tuesday.

The daily Florida Department of Health report includes information released by the state on an individual day. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials.

Health officials also report that 3,108 people have died in Florida from the coronavirus, an increase of 25 since Tuesday. There were five deaths reported in the Tampa Bay area Wednesday.

Tampa Bay area county deaths recorded Wednesday, June 17:

Hillsborough: A 90-year-old man.

Pinellas: Three women; ages 51, 80 and 85.

Manatee: An 87-year-old man.

Tampa Bay area positive tests as of Wednesday, June 17:

Hillsborough: 4,273

Pinellas: 2,684

Polk: 1,634

Manatee: 1,523

Sarasota: 803

Pasco: 583

Hernando: 147

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

June 17: 2,610 / 25

June 16: 2,783 / 55

June 15: 1,758 / 7

June 14: 2,016 / 6

June 13: 2,581 / 48

June 12: 1,902 / 29

June 11: 1,698 / 47

June 10: 1,371 / 36

June 9: 1,096 / 53

June 8: 966 / 12

June 7: 1,180 / 12

June 6: 1,270 / 28

June 5: 1,305 / 53

June 4: 1,419 / 41

WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/give

