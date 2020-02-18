Senate Panel Backs Rivkees Confirmation For Surgeon General

By 32 minutes ago
  • Florida Surgeon General Scott Rivkees
    A Senate Panel on Monday recommended the confirmation of Scott Rivkees as Secretary of the Florida Department of Health and state surgeon general.
    UF Health

A Senate panel on Monday recommended the confirmation of Scott Rivkees as secretary of the Florida Department of Health and state surgeon general.

The decision by the Senate Ethics and Elections Committee marked the final confirmation hearing for Rivkees, whose appointment is expected to go to the full Senate for a vote.

Rivkees briefly testified before the committee about health threats such as the coronavirus and hepatitis A, but he was not questioned by legislators and they did not debate his nomination prior to voting.

In earlier committee meetings, Rivkees was questioned about being the subject of a sexual harassment investigation at the University of Florida in 2014 and about his financial disclosures.

Rivkees was appointed last year by Gov. Ron DeSantis as health department secretary and surgeon general. But the Senate delayed any action on the confirmation until this session.

Tags: 
Scott Rivkees
Florida Surgeon General

Related Content

Second Senate Panel Supports Rivkees Confirmation

By Christine Sexton - News Service of Florida Feb 5, 2020
Florida Surgeon General Scott Rivkees
UF Health

Despite concerns about a sexual harassment investigation, his continued employment with the University of Florida and a lack of public health credentials, Scott Rivkees’ nomination as secretary of the Department of Health and state surgeon general unanimously cleared a second Senate panel on Tuesday. 

Senate Panel Confirms Rivkees As Florida Surgeon General

By News Service of Florida Jan 17, 2020
Florida Surgeon General Scott Rivkees
UF Health

A Senate health-care panel on Wednesday voted 8-2 to support the confirmation of Scott Rivkees, the secretary of the Florida Department of Health and surgeon general. 

Senate Won’t Act This Year On Surgeon General

By Christine Sexton - News Service of Florida Apr 4, 2019
Gov. Ron DeSantis named Dr. Scott Rivkees as Florida's Surgeon General.
Governor's Press Office

Citing a past sexual harassment investigation at the University of Florida, Senate President Bill Galvano said Wednesday the Senate will not vote during this year’s legislative session on confirming the state’s new surgeon general. 

UF Dr. Scott Rivkees Named State Surgeon General

By Christine Sexton/News Service of Florida Apr 2, 2019
Gov. Ron DeSantis named Dr. Scott Rivkees as Florida's Surgeon General.
Governor's Press Office

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday named a top University of Florida doctor and professor as the state’s next surgeon general.

Surgeon General Exit Means New State Health Leaders

By Christine Sexton/News Service of Florida Jan 2, 2019

While the incoming DeSantis administration has kept some of Gov. Rick Scott’s top officials, the state’s largest health-care agencies will see leadership changes.