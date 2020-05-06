Pinellas County Adds On-Demand Coronavirus Testing Sites

Pinellas County is now offering COVID-19 testing without restrictions at three sites. The testing is free and is being offered for walk-ups and drive-through to at Community Health Centers in Pinellas Park, Clearwater and the Johnnie Ruth Clarke Center in St. Petersburg.



You don't have to have coronavirus symptoms to be tested. And you'll need to bring ID and make an appointment to cut down on the wait.

The Department of Health has already been offering coronavirus testing in Pinellas County at a number of sites.

A spokesman for the county said starting Monday, they'll be offering additional testing sites in partnership with Advent Health and the CHC.

Just last Tuesday, Pinellas County Commissioner Ken Welch wondered aloud why his county didn’t have on-demand testing, while Hillsborough County did.

While Pinellas County public information manager Dave Connor said that was a good idea, this action is not in response to the commissioner’s comment, because testing expansion has been in the works for some time.

“Every county with COVID cases is looking at ways to improve response and see how widespread it is in the county,” Connor said.

Community Health Centers of Pinellas (CHC) is offering the COVID-19 tests at the following sites Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can make an appointment by calling 727-824-8181 and selecting option 0.

707 East Druid Road, Clearwater, FL 33756

7550 43rd Street North, Pinellas Park, FL 33781

1344 22nd Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712 (Johnnie Ruth Clarke Center)

A condensed electronic registration will be required at testing sites. And residents are asked to bring a valid ID.

