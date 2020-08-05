New Cases Of West Nile Found In Miami-Dade, Broward

By 35 minutes ago
  • mosquito
    Broward County officials have confirmed the first case this year of the mosquito-borne illness.
    CDC

Health officials in the two South Florida counties have confirmed more cases of the mosquito-borne West Nile virus.

On Tuesday two cases were confirmed in Miami-Dade. That brings the total number of cases to 26. In neighboring Broward County, health officials confirmed the first case this year, adding that it's the first case there since 2012.

To the south, officials in the Florida Keys are dealing with an outbreak of Dengue fever, another mosquito-borne disease.

Symptoms of West Nile include fever, pain, headaches and fatigue. The disease is rarely fatal.

Tags: 
West Nile
dengue
mosquitoes
Broward
Miami-Dade

