More Hand Sanitizers Recalled As Possibly ‘Toxic’ One Is Sold At Publix and Kroger

Another batch of hand sanitizer recalls came down Friday, all of which were among the recent additions that pushed the FDA’s Do Not Use hand sanitizer list past 100.

And one of those hand sanitizers was sold throughout the Kroger superchain, comprised of Kroger and 14 other chains. At least one Publix still had it on sale Sunday evening, three days after the manufacturer announced the recall.

Methanol presence determines presence on the FDA’s list for all but one hand sanitizer so far. Warning that methanol aka wood alcohol “can be toxic if absorbed into the skin,” the agency states that hand sanitizers with methanol are unsuitable for the marketplace.
 
 
To read more, visit our news partners at the Miami Herald.
