Another batch of hand sanitizer recalls came down Friday, all of which were among the recent additions that pushed the FDA’s Do Not Use hand sanitizer...
Some boxes of U by Kotex Sleek Tampons, regular absorbency, have a "quality-related defect" that left pieces of the tampon inside the bodies of some consumers — in some cases causing infection.
Some infant ibuprofen sold at Walmart, CVS Pharmacy and Family Dollar stores in Florida and across the nation are being voluntarily recalled.
As summer weather heats up across central Florida, local dealerships are encouraging car owners to check whether their vehicles are part of an extensive…
Concerned about the 53 million cars on U.S. highways with unresolved recalls, the National Safety Council is launching a new website.
Fresh-cut vegetables are being recalled from grocery, discount and convenience stores across the Southeast because the food may be contaminated with…
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a listeria outbreak earlier this week that has sickened eight people. Frozen fruits and vegetables are believed to be the cause. Now, there's a massive recall of frozen products. To minimize risk, experts say to microwave or cook frozen produce to kill potential pathogens.
Food manufacturers must be more vigilant about keeping their operations clean under new government safety rules released Thursday in the wake of deadly…
Three cases of salmonella in Louisiana may be part of the outbreak that sickened 285 people in 27 states, killing a 99-year-old California woman,…
A Kansas meatpacker has recalled more than 50,000 pounds of ground beef that may be contaminated with E. coli O157:H7. Routine monitoring confirmed the…