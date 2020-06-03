Legoland's Reopening Gives Look Into The Future Of Florida's Theme Parks

By & 31 minutes ago
  • Host Matthew Peddie (on right half of the screenshot) speaks with Gabrielle Russon of the Orlando Sentinel.
    Host Matthew Peddie (on right half of the screenshot) speaks with Gabrielle Russon of the Orlando Sentinel.
    The State We're In/Facebook / WMFE and WUSF Public Media
Originally published on June 3, 2020 7:37 am

Legoland officially reopened Monday and it offered some clues about what theme park fans might expect in the post-pandemic world.

Reporter Gabrielle Russon of the Orlando Sentinel visited the Winter Haven park and says it's a lot like other businesses that are trying to minimize the spread of coronavirus.

“When you walk up, you have to get your temperature checked to get in, you see employees wearing masks and some are wearing gloves,” Russon said. “Some have shields over their faces. You know, it's different. And they're trying to manage crowds, and there are certain places where you can stand.”

Russon was a guest earlier today on The State We're In - a Facebook Live show from WUSF and WMFE in Orlando.

She said she saw families having fun, despite social distancing guidelines that limited people on rides, or in lines.

"But I think there are just a lot of people who are really excited to go to a theme park,” Russon said. “I think there are people nervous about wearing a mask, you know, in the summer, but theme park fans are excited to go on a roller coaster again."

People who visit Legoland are not required to wear masks, but other parks like Disney and Universal will be asking patrons to do so when they open in the coming weeks.

Russon said that fewer than 900 of Legoland's 2000 workers are back on the job.

Floridians will see the state's larger theme parks open in the coming weeks, starting with Universal parks on Friday. Sea World Orlando and Busch Gardens in Tampa open next Thursday. And Disney World announced it will reopen its parks starting on July 11.  

For more content, visit The State We're In Facebook page.

This story is produced in partnership with America Amplified, an initiative using community engagement to inform local journalism. It is supported by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Tags: 
colleges
Coronavirus
COVID-19
saint leo university

Related Content

University Leaders Approve Plan To Reopen Campuses To Students Amid COVID-19

By editor May 29, 2020

With COVID-19 concerns still pressing on the Fall semester for Florida universities and others nationwide, the Board of Governors approved the State University System’s plans to bring students back to campus.

Florida's Universities Focused On Reopening While Grappling With Many Questions

By & ana ceballos - news service of florida May 26, 2020

As Florida universities face a mid-June deadline to solidify plans for safely reopening campuses in the fall, some school leaders continue to wrestle with questions.

Some Ivory Towers Are Ideal For A Pandemic. Most Aren’t.

By Mark Kriedler / Kaiser Health News 21 hours ago
As colleges and universities across the country debate when it will be safe to reopen, campuses in more rural, remote, or suburban areas may fare better than those in urban centers.
iStock

Saint Mary’s College in Moraga, California, is open for business this fall — but to get there, you really have to want it. Tucked amid verdant hills 23 miles east of San Francisco, accessible by a single road and a single entrance, the small, private Roman Catholic school receives almost no visitors by accident.

COVID-19 Arrival Slashes Tourism Numbers

By Jim Turner Jun 2, 2020

TALLAHASSEE --- Tourism in Florida fell 10.7 percent in the first quarter of 2020 from the same period a year earlier, and the estimate may be optimistic.

The final month of the quarter, March, was impacted heavily by the COVID-19 pandemic, which essentially shut down the hospitality industry statewide. A report posted online by Visit Florida, the state’s tourism-marketing arm, said “data previously used to estimate Florida visitation may not paint the full picture during COVID-19.”