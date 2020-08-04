Health Officials: 4 New Dengue Fever Cases In Florida Keys

By 34 minutes ago
  • University of Florida Food and Agricultural Sciences

Health officials in the Florida Keys say they've confirmed four new cases of Dengue fever. That brings the total number of cases reported this year in Monroe County to 26.

In a statement, the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County said there are indications the mosquito-borne infections were acquired locally. The four people have received medical treatment and are expected to make full recoveries.

Most of the Dengue fever cases have been reported in a two-mile area of Key Largo.

It is the first outbreak of Dengue in the Keys in a decade.

Tags: 
dengue
dengue fever
mosquitoes
GMO mosquitoes
Florida Keys
Key West

Related Content

Why One Dangerous Mosquito Developed A Taste For Human Blood

By Jul 23, 2020

A mosquito that transmits dangerous viruses like dengue and Zika seems to have developed a taste for human blood because of the way that people store water — which mosquitoes need for laying eggs — in hot, dry climates.

That's according to a new study in Current Biology that tested the biting preferences of Aedes aegypti populations from 27 locations across sub-Saharan Africa, the ancestral home of this mosquito species.

Flying Under the Radar: Mosquito Vector Diseases Are Expanding, But COVID-19 Has Halted Programs

By editor May 26, 2020

Butterflies and moths captivated Lawrence Reeves – so much so that he chased their ethereal flutters all the way to the Philippines, his mother’s homeland, as an entomology master’s student at the University of Florida.

Dengue Fever 101: How Serious Is This Disease?

By editor May 30, 2014

The painful disease has been around for centuries but began a dramatic upswing in the 1980s. In the Americas alone, the annual number of cases has boomed from 520,000 in 2003 to 2.3 million in 2013. With the World Cup coming up in mid-June, host country Brazil is frantically battling the mosquitoes that carry dengue (pronounced DENG-gey).