-
Fantasy Fest is the biggest event of the year in the Florida Keys. It was canceled this year because of the pandemic. But die-hard partiers plan on carrying on the costume and scant-clothing tradition, despite concerns from locals.
-
The 14-day average of percentage positive COVID-19 tests is over 5 percent in the Keys — a key indicator for public health experts. But a local health official cautions that small numbers can make a big difference in the relatively small county.
-
In the Florida Keys, health officials are fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19. But they've also got another fight on their hands. For the second time in a little more than a decade, there's an outbreak of dengue fever on the island chain.
-
The Keys are set to become the first place in the U.S. to release genetically modified Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, the kind that can transmit diseases like Zika and dengue.
-
Health officials in the Florida Keys say they've confirmed four new cases of Dengue fever. That brings the total number of cases reported this year in…
-
Two Key West residents have been jailed for failing to quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus, police said.Jose Interian, 24, and Yohana…
-
Opponents of a plan to release millions of genetically modified mosquitoes in the Florida Keys landed a temporary win Tuesday. The five-member...
-
The city of Key West on Monday amended its rule on face coverings to require everyone over the age of 6 to wear a mask whenever they are away from home,…
-
The Florida Health Department in the Keys reported 74 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, which is the highest ever reported in the island chain. But the...
-
The reason the Florida Keys are wary of COVID-19 — and put up a checkpoint keeping visitors out for more than two months — has always been the same: the...